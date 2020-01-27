Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.