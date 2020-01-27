Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 350 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 583.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $340,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $345.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.69 and its 200 day moving average is $324.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

