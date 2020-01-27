Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 87,471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap by 108.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after buying an additional 738,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snap by 2,573.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,357,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,598 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Snap by 837.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Snap Inc has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,379 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $171,448.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,855,551.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

