Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 138.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $255.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $154.60 and a twelve month high of $258.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $804,703.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

