Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 108.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.88. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.