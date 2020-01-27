Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 80.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 20.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Shares of TWLO opened at $121.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $89.81 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

