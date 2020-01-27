Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $923,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $38.10.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

