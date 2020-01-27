Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $375.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.64. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $327.75 and a one year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

