Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $20,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total transaction of $448,025.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $294.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $185.08 and a 1 year high of $299.59.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.27.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

