Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $75.52 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

