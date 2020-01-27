Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ALXN stock opened at $105.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

