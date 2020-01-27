Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 25.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 770,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 245.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,102,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sonos by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 153,381 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sonos by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 230,602 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

SONO opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Sonos Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,584.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.