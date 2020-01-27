Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $36.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.96 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

