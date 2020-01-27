Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $151.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $455,551.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,241. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

