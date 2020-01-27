Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

