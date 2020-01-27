Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,958,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $54.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.