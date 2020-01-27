Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRN. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72.

