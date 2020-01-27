ValuEngine Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Sunday, January 19th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of LTRX opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. Insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.