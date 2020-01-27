ValuEngine Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $25.23 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nomi Ghez purchased 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.27 per share, with a total value of $495,069.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $1,723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.