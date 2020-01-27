Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,776,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $70.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

