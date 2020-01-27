Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Venator Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.49 million. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Venator Materials will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 38,890 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 178.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 290.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 973,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 724,054 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

