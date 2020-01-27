VF (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wedbush

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on VF in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Shares of VF stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VF will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

In other VF news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VF by 825.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in VF in the third quarter valued at about $23,333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in VF by 317.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 235,641 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in VF by 1,243.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in VF in the second quarter valued at about $16,623,000.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

