Visteon (NYSE:VC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VC. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.46.

NYSE VC opened at $85.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. Visteon has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

In other news, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Visteon by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Visteon by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

