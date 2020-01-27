Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Webster Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.64.

WBS stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $90,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,391,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

