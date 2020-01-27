Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Shares of WB stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.14. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $467.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.84 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weibo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

