Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,468 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Welltower worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.10.

NYSE:WELL opened at $86.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

