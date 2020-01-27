Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

WLDN opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $383.97 million, a P/E ratio of 134.44 and a beta of 1.01. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $117.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.52 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

