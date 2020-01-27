William Blair Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.23 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $321,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,503. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after acquiring an additional 455,044 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45,066 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 39,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at about $21,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.