WPX Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPX. SunTrust Banks raised WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised WPX Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in WPX Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

