WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WSFS. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

WSFS opened at $41.37 on Monday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $159.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.10 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 28.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,789,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,793,000 after buying an additional 1,060,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,264.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,061,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,824,000 after buying an additional 1,029,566 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 105.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 695,791 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,556,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 171,092 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.