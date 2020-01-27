Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $2,877,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Wyndham Destinations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

