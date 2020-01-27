Zacks: Analysts Set $7.65 Target Price for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.65 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLK opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.58. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

