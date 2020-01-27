Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.09.

Shares of NGD opened at $0.94 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,093,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 571,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,781,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,584 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,661,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 639,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

