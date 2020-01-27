Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) to Sell

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VYGR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 72.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.