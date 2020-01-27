Zacks Investment Research Lowers Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protalix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins expressed through its proprietary plant cell-based expression system, ProCellEx(R). Protalix’s unique expression system presents a proprietary method for developing recombinant proteins in a cost-effective, industrial-scale manner. Protalix’s first product manufactured by ProCellEx, taliglucerase alfa, was approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2012 and, subsequently, by the regulatory authorities of other countries. Protalix has licensed to Pfizer Inc. the worldwide development and commercialization rights for taliglucerase alfa, excluding Brazil, where Protalix retains full rights. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN PLX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Protalix Biotherapeutics worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

