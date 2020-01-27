Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.91.

WW stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after buying an additional 433,790 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

