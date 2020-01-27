Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

TEAM stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 499.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 35.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlassian (TEAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.