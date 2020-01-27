Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skyline Corporation designs, produces and distributes manufactured housing and recreational vehicles. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of Skyline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $35.97 on Thursday. Skyline has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,102,358.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,209,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skyline by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skyline by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyline by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

