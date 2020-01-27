ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get ZIX alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.06 on Thursday. ZIX has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 41.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ZIX news, VP Dave Robertson sold 50,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $376,635.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 288,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 33.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.