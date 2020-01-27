ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZK International Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of ZK International Group worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

