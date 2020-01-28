3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,417,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,606,045 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 2,280,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.