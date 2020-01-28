3M (NYSE:MMM) and Irhythm Technologies (NYSE:IRTC) Head-To-Head Comparison

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Irhythm Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.48% 54.02% 13.93% Irhythm Technologies -26.45% -67.44% -26.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Irhythm Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.77 billion 3.08 $5.35 billion $10.46 16.79 Irhythm Technologies $147.29 million 15.90 -$48.28 million ($1.89) -46.54

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Irhythm Technologies. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 3M and Irhythm Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 8 1 0 1.91 Irhythm Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

3M presently has a consensus price target of $173.63, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus price target of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.10%. Given Irhythm Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Irhythm Technologies is more favorable than 3M.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Irhythm Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

3M beats Irhythm Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products. Its Safety and Graphics segment provides personal protection and transportation safety products, commercial graphics systems, commercial cleaning and protection products, floor matting, roofing granules, fall protection products, self-contained breathing apparatus systems, and gas and flame detection instruments. The company's Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, drug delivery and health information systems, dental and orthodontic products, and food safety products. Its Electronics and Energy segment provides optical films, packaging and interconnection devices, insulating and splicing solutions, touch screens and monitors, renewable energy component solutions, and infrastructure protection products. The company's Consumer segment offers consumer and office tapes and adhesives, repositionable notes, indexing systems, home improvement products, furnace filters, painter tapes, mounting and home care products, sponges, scouring pads, high-performance clothes, protective material products, and adhesive bandages and braces. It also provides cloud-based, conversational artificial intelligence-powered systems. It serves automotive, electronics and automotive electrification, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, construction, medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, dental and orthodontic practitioners, health information systems, food manufacturing and testing, consumer and office retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

