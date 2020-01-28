496,475 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 496,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,961,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Truist Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,704,000 after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,692,000 after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after buying an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $12,175,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

