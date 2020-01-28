AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AACAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Shares of AACAY stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.13.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.