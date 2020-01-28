adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €320.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €320.00 ($372.09) price target by stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

ADS opened at €295.10 ($343.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €296.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €280.14. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

