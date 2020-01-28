Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.