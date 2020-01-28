Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by BosValen Asset Management Ltd

BosValen Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 124,090 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 8.6% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $958,833,000 after purchasing an additional 186,356 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA opened at $205.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $543.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

