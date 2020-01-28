Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.08.

ALGN stock opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $169.84 and a twelve month high of $334.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,993,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,629. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 14.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,760,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

