Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $36,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $636,090 in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

