ALS (ASX:ALQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.77

Shares of ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$9.77 ($6.93) and last traded at A$9.73 ($6.90), with a volume of 1120405 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$9.66 ($6.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$9.39 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78.

About ALS (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

